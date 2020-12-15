LockTrip One Day Volume Hits $6,528.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $6,528.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002587 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00041986 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001959 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

