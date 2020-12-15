Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Masco has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

MAS traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 114,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,463. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

