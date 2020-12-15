Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:TRIT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:TRIT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Netfin Acquisition in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

TRIT stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 463,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,260. Netfin Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

