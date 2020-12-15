Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.02-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $504.814-509.763 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.09 million.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.91. The company had a trading volume of 278,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,855. Nordson has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.13 and its 200 day moving average is $195.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.75.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

