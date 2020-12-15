Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0004

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $706,042.94 and approximately $1,668.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00151513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00872631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00189394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00449233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00150324 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001514 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

