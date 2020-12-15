Open Platform Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a market cap of $830,857.53 and $17,877.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

