Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Outset Medical (NYSE:OM)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE OM traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 354,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,318. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.69) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,524,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,449,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,039,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

