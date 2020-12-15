Origin Protocol (OGN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.36 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $22.64 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00065320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00441301 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,845,223 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

