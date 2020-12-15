Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.44

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 56240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYA. BTIG Research began coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.02 and a beta of 0.02.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

