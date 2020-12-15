Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.44

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 56240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYA. BTIG Research began coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.02 and a beta of 0.02.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

