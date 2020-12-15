PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $165,738.85 and approximately $95.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00042024 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001959 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002586 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,259,312 coins and its circulating supply is 40,619,503 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.