Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0669 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $148,748.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,475.68 or 1.00051943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00027398 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018335 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00066431 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.