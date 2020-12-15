Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) rose 13% on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.26. Approximately 133,804 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 69,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHAT. BidaskClub raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $534,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,253,124.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,311. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.35). Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

