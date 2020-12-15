Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as high as $104.62 and last traded at $104.62, with a volume of 2465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.62.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,827,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,198 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4,638.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 263,091 shares during the period.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

