Polymath Tops 1-Day Volume of $494,354.00 (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $35.74 million and approximately $494,354.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00420193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,670,901 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

