Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $10,229.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 544.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,379,566 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

