PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $69,134.52 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,397.41 or 1.00070798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027446 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00066506 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

