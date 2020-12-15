RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00444089 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00028285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

