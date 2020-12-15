Selfkey Price Tops $0.0023 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, Tidex and RightBTC. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $316,809.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00065641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00440222 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00027879 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,513,807,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance, IDEX, RightBTC, Tidex, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

