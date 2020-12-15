Sentivate (SNTVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.65 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Sentivate has a market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $181,529.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,428,244,538 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

