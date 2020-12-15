Sirius XM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,597 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,166% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,074 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

SIRI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 490,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,232,678. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

