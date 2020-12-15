SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Down 8% After Insider Selling

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) fell 8% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.06. 3,908,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average session volume of 680,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Specifically, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,286,429.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,317,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $11,697,113.61. Insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,594,819 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 203.47 and a beta of 1.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

