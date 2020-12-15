Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.73

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 194621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. Analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,319.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 623,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,274. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 375.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 254.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

