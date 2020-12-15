SpaceChain Price Tops $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, Upbit and Bittrex. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and $20,076.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Denarius (D) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 472,263,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,186,749 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EXX, CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.