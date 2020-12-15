SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.15

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $79.15, with a volume of 113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 535.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 150,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 104,213 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 411,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

