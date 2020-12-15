Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.29

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.29 and last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 3978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. ValuEngine lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Motor Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $31,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,821 shares of company stock worth $1,055,491. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 462.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

