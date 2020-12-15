Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) PT Raised to $0.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUBCY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 135,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,392. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.