Switcheo (SWTH) Market Cap Hits $43.05 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $43.05 million and approximately $476,753.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 42% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,177,411,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,435,209 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

