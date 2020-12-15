TERA (TERA) Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $121,971.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00151424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00872210 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00189283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00449093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00150181 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

