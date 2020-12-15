The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) rose 5.9% on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. The stock traded as high as $71.15 and last traded at $71.14. Approximately 483,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 580,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.16.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2,650.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -280.60 and a beta of 1.55.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

About The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

