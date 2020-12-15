TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Trading 5.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $206.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as high as $183.65 and last traded at $181.28. Approximately 529,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 385,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.77.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.77.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2,066.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.36.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

