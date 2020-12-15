Trident Group (TRDT) Price Down 50% This Week

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00151236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00870413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00189047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00448439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00149810 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io . The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

