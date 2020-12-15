Universe (UNI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Universe has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a market cap of $88,814.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universe alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,112,533 coins and its circulating supply is 87,912,533 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.