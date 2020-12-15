Upfiring 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80,350.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $903,367.90 and approximately $80,350.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064355 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000699 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005433 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

