Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $217.09

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.09 and last traded at $213.76, with a volume of 85181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.20.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

