VouchForMe Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $214,867.32 and $23.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00151424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00872210 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00189283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00449093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00150181 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001513 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

