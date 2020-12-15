Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) recently:

12/15/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $40.00 to $49.00.

12/8/2020 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Health Catalyst had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/11/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 422,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,141. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $81,541.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,503.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $1,174,362.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,054.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,993 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,407 in the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

