Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE WIW traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. 97,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,121. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.