Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
NYSE WIW traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. 97,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,121. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
