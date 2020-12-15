XGOX (XGOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. XGOX has a total market cap of $29,136.36 and $3.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, XGOX has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,475.68 or 1.00051943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00027398 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018335 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00066431 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

