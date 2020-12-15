Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $208,272.67 and $22,457.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00027019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00151554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.08 or 0.00870176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00189446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00449252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00150094 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.