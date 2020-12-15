Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $208,272.67 and $22,457.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002417 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00027019 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00151554 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.08 or 0.00870176 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00189446 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00449252 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00150094 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001514 BTC.
Zeepin Profile
Buying and Selling Zeepin
Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.