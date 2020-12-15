Zel Reaches One Day Volume of $432,758.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $2.70 million and $432,758.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00351830 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 118,417,500 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

