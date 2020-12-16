Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYI. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sell rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.18. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.