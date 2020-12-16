Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,801.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,767.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,745.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,565.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209 shares of company stock valued at $345,322. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

