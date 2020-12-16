Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,165.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,152.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,067.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.