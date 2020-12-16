Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,165.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,152.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,067.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.