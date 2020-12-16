American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Renal Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

ARA opened at $11.44 on Friday. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $394.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 38,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.