Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 586,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 106,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

