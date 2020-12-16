Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. Wedbush upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.15.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.92 and its 200 day moving average is $151.31. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

