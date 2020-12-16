Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. 7,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPU. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,763.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $107,127.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

