Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atkore International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $294,712.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,817.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $506,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $3,645,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,152,000 after purchasing an additional 194,598 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 140,634 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

