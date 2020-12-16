Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of AX stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

