AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial raised their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.84.

Shares of AXTI opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $424.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.22 and a beta of 2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. Equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,668. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 54.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

